3,125 persons in home quarantine

Two Health workers removing waste from the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Wednesday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

18 March 2020 23:43 IST

1,894 had come from abroad

A total of 3,125 persons, of whom 1,894 had come from abroad, have been quarantined at their homes in the district as on Wednesday evening, according to the medical bulletin released here. Of these, 1,254 are the primary or secondary contacts of the infected persons from Aythala in Ranni who are in the isolation ward of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital for 11 days.

Test positive

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said all the five under isolation at the General Hospital tested positive for the infection on Tuesday too. The Health Department collects their throat swab and blood samples for clinical examination on alternate days.

A total of 128 throat swab and blood samples have been sent to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha for clinical examination. Nine of them tested positive and 62, negative, Dr. Sheeja said.

She said 636 persons had come to the district from abroad on Wednesday alone and the throat swab and blood samples of one of them with fever symptoms have been sent for clinical examination.

Teams screened 8,846 persons for symptoms of COVID-19 at the Thiruvalla railway station and at the bus stations at Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Mallappally, Adoor, Ranni, and Konni on Wednesday. Twelve persons with symptoms were quarantined at home and one of them at the fever ward attached to Thiruvalla taluk hospital. A total of 1,585 migrant workers were screened on Wednesday and none had symptoms of virus infection.