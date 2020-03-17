312 more under home quarantine in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

17 March 2020 23:44 IST

1,128, including 1,118 in their homes and 10 in hospitals, under observation

As many as 312 more people were put under home quarantine in the district in view of the COVID-19 threat on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 1,128 people including 1,118 in their homes and 10 in hospitals were under observation in the district as of Tuesday evening.

“Of 113 samples sent for testing, 103 have turned negative for the disease. Results of 10 samples including four collected on Tuesday are pending,” said an official. Those who have returned from the COVID-19-hit countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) or the control room. Ph no: 1056, 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 0477-2239999 (district collectorate control room) and 0477-2251650 (district medical officer).

