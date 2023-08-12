310 ST, SC students from Kerala ready to fly out for overseas studies on govt. scholarship

August 12, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Aimed at zeroing in on the right course of study, university and to avoid fleecing by intermediaries, a record number of of 310 students from ST and SC communities will fly abroad from Kerala in the September-January season for higher studies, under ‘Unnathi’ overseas-education assistance scheme of the Department of SC/ST Development.

A total of 425 students had availed scholarship under the scheme since 2021. The difference this year is that the department has engaged Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Council (ODEPC), a State government agency, to ensure that the 310 students chosen this year would get all possible assistance in the form of counselling (including to parents), processing of visa and other documents, being received abroad and subsequent follow ups.

“We learnt from experience that hitherto students found it tough to select the right universities based on their ranking, the ideal course of study etc.,. With ODEPC being roped in, the process has become very structured, devoid of intermediaries and grey areas, while opting for overseas studies,” official sources said.

From this year, there is an end-to-end solution and seamless single-window process in place. Students are given support, including to appear for IELTS, said a senior official of the department. “This was not the case till the previous year when such support systems were not there and students risked joining courses and universities where agents got better commission.”

The involvement of ODEPC helps surmount possible legal and health issues. This would in addition help students from financially-backward families who could not afford upfront payment to get unconditional offer letters from universities. They can get advance payment under the scheme, he added.

Till 2022, private firms used to take students to random institutions, mainly with an eye on getting higher commission. Having no idea of their ranking, the department often sanctioned ₹25 lakh each based on scanned documents received on email. It did not even have a record of the students once they went abroad. Putting ODEPC in the picture will hopefully weed out such scams and make it safer for the students. The increase in number of students is yet another advantage, it is learnt.

The government will bear the interest on loan that select students can avail. Aimed at avoiding intermediaries, the fee for all the students will be remitted directly to the university concerned, while the living expense will be transferred to the foreign bank account of each student.