310 more test positive

April 03, 2022 21:18 IST

The State reported 310 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 13,100 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 3,000 and at present there are 2,680 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 458 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday. About 12% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

On Sunday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State stood at 215. New hospital admissions on the day were 55.

The State declared two COVID deaths which had occurred in the last few days, but which were declared in the last 24 hours.

The State also added six pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 68,074. Of these, 32, 253 (47.3%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,33,742 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 83 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 66, Thrissur 30, Kottayam 25, Kozhikode 20, Kollam 19, Pathanamthitta 19, Idukki 16, Alappuzha 11, Kannur 7, Malappuram 4, Kasaragod 4, Palakkad 3 and Wayanad 3 cases.