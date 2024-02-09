GIFT a SubscriptionGift
31-year-old woman set on fire in Idukki

February 09, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old woman was doused in petrol and set on fire by her neighbour at Udumbanchola in Idukki, leaving her with serious burn injuries.

The injured was identified as Sheela, a resident of Udumbanchola, according to the police.

The Udumbanchola police said that on Friday, when the woman was working at a plantation here, her neighbour, Sasi, 37, reached the spot and forcibly brought her to his house, where he set her on fire. After receiving the information, the Udumbanchola police rushed to the spot, broke the door and rescued the woman. The police than took her to a private hospital. The seriously injured woman was later shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital.

The accused Sasi, who also suffered burn injuries, was taken into custody by the Udumbanchola police and was later taken to the Idukki Medical College Hospital.

