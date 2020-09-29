31 wards for women in Kannur Corpn.

KANNUR

29 September 2020 22:50 IST

For the upcoming elections, 31 wards in Kannur Municipality Corporation have been reserved for women, including two wards for Scheduled Caste women and one for Schedule Castes in general.

Renu Raj, Director, Department of Urban Affair, issued the orders as per the 1994 Kerala Municipality Act under Section 6(9) after selecting the wards through a draw of lots.

The wards reserved for women are: Kunnav (ward No: 2), Talap (3), Udayamkunnu (6), Podikundu (7), Kakkad (10), Thulicheri (11), Kakkad North (12), Sadulipalli (13), Palliparam (14), Varam (15), Macheri (18), Pallippoil (19), Kappad (20), Edachovva (24), Athiragam (25), Kappicheri (26), Thilanoor (30), Edakkad (33), Ezhara (34), Adikadalai (38), Kuruva (39), Vethilapalli (41), Chovva (44), Thana (45), Kasanakotta (49), Ayikkara (50), Thalikkavu (51), and Panjikkayil (55).

While Kakkad North (12) and Sadulipalli (13) are reserved for women from Scheduled Castes, Kokkenpara (3) is reserved as a general ward for Schedule Castes.

In Thrissur, the draw of lots for selecting the reserved wards for women and Scheduled Castes was held under the leadership of District Collector S. Shanavas on Tuesday.