31 tribal youths trained under NABARD programme get placements

They are from Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts

The initiative taken up by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) to reskill tribal youth in five districts has proved a success.

The first set of 31 tribal youth selected from Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad were trained as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operators and have been placed in a company in Bengaluru. A CNC operator ensures that automated industrial products using pre-programmed software are set up and run effectively.

According to a NABARD official, a sum of over ₹23.82 lakh was sanctioned by NABARD, and the NTTF contributed ₹1.03 lakh for the programme.

As many as 121 candidates appeared for the entrance test for the course in December 2021, and 35 candidates, including 29 male and six female, were selected. Four of them dropped out between the six-month CNC machining course.

The official said CNC machines can cut, grind or drill required shapes from materials including metal and plastic. It has immense job potential in medical, electronic, oil and gas, marine, aerospace, transportation, and defence sectors.

Besides imparting skills, there were sessions on personal behaviour and interpersonal relations that are important for pursuing a career, he said, adding that all the 31 candidates who attended the interview conducted by Hitachi Astemo FIE Private Limited got placements.