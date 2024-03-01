ADVERTISEMENT

31 students of veterinary college in Wayanad debarred after student’s death

March 01, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the anti-ragging cell of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, on Friday decided to debar the accused in connection with the death of J.S. Siddharth, a junior veterinary student of the college.

The anti-ragging squad of the college found in its investigation that as many as 31 students were involved in the ragging. The accused were identified after the squad collected evidence from teachers and students of the college.

As many as 19 of them were debarred for three years and the remaining 12 were debarred for a year of academic activities based on the gravity of their crimes. These students cannot continue their studies in educational institutions recognised by the government during the period, the varsity authorities said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US