31 students of veterinary college in Wayanad debarred after student’s death

March 01, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KALPETTA

A meeting of the anti-ragging cell of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, on Friday decided to debar the accused in connection with the death of J.S. Siddharth, a junior veterinary student of the college.

The anti-ragging squad of the college found in its investigation that as many as 31 students were involved in the ragging. The accused were identified after the squad collected evidence from teachers and students of the college.

As many as 19 of them were debarred for three years and the remaining 12 were debarred for a year of academic activities based on the gravity of their crimes. These students cannot continue their studies in educational institutions recognised by the government during the period, the varsity authorities said.