31 new women civil excise officer posts created

The government has issued orders for the creation of 31 new posts for women civil excise officers, Minister for Excise M.V. Govindan has said. The appointments to these posts will be carried out from the rank list which is set to expire on Friday.

He said the new posts had been created considering the current scenario which required more excise enforcement activities and also to increase the representation of women in the department.

The department created these posts also due to the increasing number of narcotic-related cases in which women were accused. The new posts were being created across eight districts. Mr. Govindan said the modernisation of the Excise Department has also become a necessity.