3,093 students brought back from Ukraine
As many as 3,093 Malayali students were brought back to the State from war-torn Ukraine as part of the Operation Ganga mission launched by the Centre government, said a release from NoRKA Roots on Tuesday. A total of 119 students who reached New Delhi and Mumbai were brought here on Tuesday on a chartered flight arranged by the State government, said the release.
