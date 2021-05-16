3,056 fresh COVID cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

16 May 2021 21:32 IST

TPR remains high in five local bodies in district

There were 3,056 fresh COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district on Sunday while 2,989 patients recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate is 28.75%.

Five local bodies in the district reported TPR higher than 50%. They are Varantharappilly (50.64%); Chovvannur (51.27%); Pazhayannur (80.81%); Porkkulam (55.84%); and Kodassery (50.00%)

The number of active cases in the district is 56,091 and 77 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far 2,04,927 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,47,728 people have recovered.

According to official data, 3,041 people, including 10 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Sunday. Of them, 482 people are above the age of 60 and 243 children are below the age of 10. In all, 49,938 people are under home care. As many as 10,630 samples were taken for test on Sunday.

In all, 6,10,077 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,61,595 people took the second dose.