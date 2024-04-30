ADVERTISEMENT

3,020 girl survivors given academic support through Mahila Samakhya

April 30, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,020 girls who were keeping away from education have been given academic support through the Mahila Samakhya Shikshan Kendra that is functioning in 101 panchayats in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

In Wayanad alone, academic support had been given to 566 girls, the Minister said at a press meet on Tuesday.

Girls below the age of 18 who are survivors of crime and are in no position to stay in their own homes are accommodated at the Mahila Samakhya Shikshan Kendra to get an education.

