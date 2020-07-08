301 fresh cases take State’s tally to 6,000

Thiruvananthapuram

08 July 2020 21:09 IST

60 local transmission cases in capital

The cumulative burden of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 6,000 mark in the State, the jump by 1,000 cases occurring in the last few days. With 301 cases reported on Wednesday, the total case tally now stands at 6,195 cases.

What has marked the progress of the epidemic in the past one week is the exponential increase in the proportion of cases that have been springing up through local transmission.

On Wednesday, the number of cases of local transmission was 107, with imported cases of infection numbering 194. Alarmingly, 60 out of the 107 “contact” cases or cases in the community have been reported in the capital district, where the disease has been spreading wildly among the fisherfolk in the coastal area of Poonthura.

Thiruvananthapuram also accounted for the maximum number of new cases reported on Wednesday with 64 cases, of which 60 are cases that have occurred through contact with asymptomatic infective persons. A chunk of these cases have been reported in Poonthura and the neighbouring coastal villages which are densely populated by fisherfolk.

While it is speculated that Poonthura could be an isolated super spreader event, public health experts pointed out that the situation would be no different across the entire coastal line of the State and that only intensive testing in the local community would reveal the extent of actual disease transmission.

Those who contracted cases from the community include three health-care workers, nine jawans of the Border Security Force in Thrissur, a CISF jawan, a member of the Defence Security Corps in Kannur and three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The number of persons currently under quarantine and surveillance is 1,85,546, of whom, 3,137 with mild symptoms have been isolated in hospitals in various districts.

Malappuram, with 389 patients, has the maximum number of patients. This is followed by Kannur (324) and Thiruvananthapuram (238).

The State has been aiming to increase testing to 15,000 samples a day and in the last 24 hours, the samples tested touched 11,250.

With 12 new regions being newly designated as hotspots and four others dropped from the list, the total number of hotspots now is 169.