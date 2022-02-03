Kerala

3,005 poorest families identified in Wayanad

The State-wide survey to identify the poorest families has been completed in the district in a time-bound manner.

The survey, organised by the Local Self-Government Department as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s programme to alleviate acute poverty, identified 3,005 poorest families in the district forming 1.6% of the total population in the district.

The survey aimed at identifying destitute families and bringing them above the poverty line through various projects at the grassroots level.

The largest number of poorest families was identified in Panamaram grama panchayat with 219 families, and the lowest in Kalpetta Municipality with 27 families.

As many as 15,000 persons took part in the survey.


