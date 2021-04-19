30,000 more vaccine doses to reach Malappuram

District registers 1,677 positive cases

The Malappuram district administration has geared up to bring 30,000 additional Covishield vaccines as part of stepping up the fight against COVID-19.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said increasing the number of daily vaccinations was a key strategy in the fight against the pandemic. She added that 30,000 more vaccines would be brought to the district from the Regional Vaccine Store in Kozhikode soon.

Over 4.38 lakh people were vaccinated in the district until Sunday. While 3.98 lakh took the first dose, 39,632 took the second dose. As many as 1,825 people received the vaccine on Sunday

Meanwhile, the district registered 1,677 positive cases on Sunday. Health officials said 1,597 cases were through local transmission. There were 41 cases without an identifiable source of infection. While 37 cases came from other States, there were two cases that came from abroad.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Malappuram rose to 7,782, with 233 in COVID hospitals, 166 in first-line treatment centres, and 157 in second-line treatment centres. More than 23,000 people have been quarantined across the district.

As many as 247 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday. According to district officials, 625 people have succumbed to the infection in Malappuram so far.

2 tetanus cases

Even as the COVID-19 situation remained grim in the district, two tetanus cases were confirmed from Tirur. Two children aged three and six tested positive for tetanus on Sunday. Both have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Dr. Sakeena said the failure of expectant mothers in accepting two doses of TT and refusal of parents in giving vaccination to children were found to be the main reasons for tetanus cases.