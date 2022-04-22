30,000 from Kollam to join BJP rally

The BJP district leadership has decided to send 30,000 party workers from Kollam to the Maha Rally to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on April 29.

The rally will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and around 5,000 workers belonging to various Scheduled Castes from the district will participate in a Scheduled Castes convention. The district leadership had decided to conduct a strong campaign against terrorism, said president B.B. Gopakumar.