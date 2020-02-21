3,000 roads, 514 bridges built in 4 years: Minister

The LDF government has constructed 3,000 roads, 514 bridges and 4,000 government buildings over the past four years, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

Inaugurating the first phase of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway development project at Podiyadi, near Thiruvalla, on Friday, he said the Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed 32 bridges in Pathanamthitta district alone.

The road modernisation work has been completed with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla Road is the only State Highway linking Sabarimala with the Sree Krishna temple at Ambalappuzha which has been identified as a major transit camp of Sabarimala pilgrims.

The Ambalapupzha-Thiruvalla Road development project was the first one to receive approval of KIIFB. The first phase of the project involved widening and development of the 22.56-km stretch of the road, using modern technology, at a total cost of ₹70.75 crore.

Second phase

The second phase would be carried out along the Podiyadi-Thiruvalla stretch at an estimated cost of ₹86 crore.

Presiding over the meeting, Mathew T.Thomas, MLA, said the functioning of the PWD has improved a lot during the past four years. The Department has sanctioned and completed many development projects in the Thiruvalla constituency alone, he said.

PWD Chief Engineer, Ashok Kumar, presented a report.

Cherian Polachirackal, municipal chairman; Sam Eapen, district panchayat member; Ambika Mohan, Pulikeezhu block panchayat president; Sunilkumar, Nedumpram grama panchayat president; R.Anilkumar, executive engineeer; and Subhash, assistant executive engineer; were present.