3,000 ponds to be revived before monsoon: Rajesh

May 18, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh visiting Perincharoad Janardhanan Pond at Erimayur, near Palakkad, after inaugurating 2,000 renovated ponds in the State on Thursday.

The government has renovated 2,000 ponds in the State as part of its efforts to parry drought. The ponds were renovated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS).

Minister for Local Self-Government M. B. Rajesh inaugurated the renovated ponds at a function held at Erimayur on Thursday. The function was held near Perincharoad Janardhanan Pond.

K.D. Prasenan, MLA, presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh said that the government had set the goal at completing 3,000 ponds before the arrival of monsoon. “Our aim is to ensure a storage of 10 lakh cubic metre water,” he said.

The Minister said that the State’s unique geology does not permit proper preservation of the rainwater it receives. Ponds are a must to ensure the groundwater level, he said.

As many as 100 ponds in the district were renovated as part of the project. The Minister said that the MNREGS workers engaged in the renovation of the ponds had played a significant role in the revival of the State’s ecology.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurates a pond at Erimayur, near Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

MNREGS State mission joint development commissioner Lazar A. presented a report. Members of SC families who completed 150 days of work under the MNREGS were felicitated at the function. Similarly, elderly MNREGS workers too were felicitated.

Earlier, the Mr. Rajesh inaugurated the taluk-level complaints redressal adalat at Alathur. Speaking on the occasion, he said that different government departments, including their Ministers, were going down to the people through the adalats.

Even when finding solutions to the complaints received through online, the adalat addressed several complaints received on the spot. The Minister said that the adalats aimed at finding a solution to long pending issues.

