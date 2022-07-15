3,000 MSMEs established in Alappuzha in three months

Drawing investments of ₹144 cr. and generating 6,160 jobs

The government has succeeded in drawing investments to the tune of ₹144 crore and generating 6,160 jobs in Alappuzha district under the 'Samrambhaka Varsham' (entrepreneurship year) project between April and June.

As part of the project, the government aims to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State, including 9,666 MSMEs in Alappuzha, in the current fiscal.

Officials said as many as 3,000 enterprises had been established in production, trade, and service sectors in the district so far. Alappuzha was the first district in the State to achieve 30% of the target in three months.

Earlier, the district administration, in association with the Industries department, arranged a programme to create awareness about the project in all local bodies. Around 8,000 people participated in the programme. Further, help desks had been opened in all local bodies to provide assistance to entrepreneurs.

“The initial response to the project is positive. The district has almost achieved one-third of its target. More entrepreneurs are showing interest and we expect many more to establish enterprises in the district in the coming months,” said an official.

C.O. Ranjith, manager, District Industries Centre, said the government would ensure that entrepreneurs who wished to establish projects got subsidies and loans. “We will provide them with all help to start ventures. Interns appointed in local bodies will work at the help desk every Monday and Wednesday to provide assistance,” Mr. Ranjith said.

He said an MSME clinic with experts from various sectors was established at the District Industries Centre to clear doubts and provide necessary help to entrepreneurs. The clinic would ensure entrepreneurs get expert opinions on banking, GST, law, licences, marketing, technology, export and project preparation, Mr. Ranjith said.

Entrepreneurs can contact the District Industries Centre at 0477 2241632. They can also reach out to taluk industries offices for assistance.