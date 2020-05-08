3,000 more come home through 6 check-posts

The six designated entry points for Keralites returning home from COVID-19-affected States continued to witness a heavy inflow on Friday.

As many as 1,925 Keralites returned home through Walayar in 10 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday. The check-post witnessed a heavy rush since morning. The 14 counters set up to clear the incoming vehicles appeared insufficient. The police said more counters would be opened.

More than 200 people who returned from red zones were shifted to corona care centres. More people were likely to be shifted as the inflow continued, said nodal officer R.P. Suresh.

As many as 11,511 people have so far entered Kerala through Walayar since Monday. They returned in 4,302 vehicles. The district administration has issued passes for 5,183 vehicles since registration started on May 2. Most of those returning were from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

No COVID-19 cases

The inter-State border at Inchivila witnessed the entry of 190 Keralites on Friday. None of them were diagnosed with any COVID-19 symptoms. While 160 came from Tamil Nadu, the remaining came from Karnataka. Of the 55 people who came from red zone areas, 40 were placed under observation in the corona care centre at the Mar Ivanios College hostel. The others were transported to their homes in ambulances.

A total of 91 persons from other States entered through the Aryankavu check-post till 2 p.m. on Friday. Apart from 14 Kollam residents, people from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha also crossed the border through Kollam. As many as 34 vehicles, including cars bikes, and ambulances, were issued exit pass. While 35 were placed in institutional quarantine, the rest were put under home isolation.

As many as 382 persons comprising 195 men, 133 women and 54 children from various States crossed via the Kumily check-post on Friday. While 341 persons came from Tamil Nadu, 31 came from Karnataka, and 10 from Telangana. Of those who crossed over, 209 were from the district while 173 belonged to other districts. Among them, 209 who came from red zones were sent for observation in their home districts and others in home quarantine.

At the Talapdy check-post, near Kasaragod, 383 Keralites residing in other States crossed over. Though 2,142 people had applied for entry into the State, only 601 passes were issued. So far, 3,206 people have so far crossed through Talapady after the administration received 14,585 applications.

As many as 421 people in 197 vehicles crossed the Muthanga check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border till 6.30 p.m on Friday. With this, 2,231 people have returned home through the check-post since May 4.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kollam, Idukki, Kasaragod and Wayanad Bureaus)