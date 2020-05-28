Kerala

300 samples collected from risk groups in Kollam

Part of special surveillance in district

Three-hundred samples were collected in the district on a single day under a special surveillance started by the Health Department. The samples were collected at the Kollam District Hospital and taluk hospitals at Neendakara, Punalur, Kadakkal, and Kottarakara.

Health workers from non-COVID-19 hospitals, ASHA workers, officials from Health Department, media professionals, police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, motor vehicle inspectors, volunteers, newspaper agents, fruit vendors, headload workers, and auto, taxi and ambulance drivers are on priority list for the test.

“Special surveillance was launched to intensify preventive measures and find if there has been any community spread,” said District Medical Officer R.Sreelatha.

Trial run of testing

Meanwhile, a trial run of TrueNat testing facilities for SARS-CoV-2 screening at the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, and the Public Health Lab will start on Friday. With the TrueNat centres going operational, the results will be available in one hour.

Nasopharyngeal swabs will be collected and 40 samples will be tested daily. The facility will be helpful for those who require emergency surgery, pregnant women, and the terminally ill.

The district has 23 active cases, including a 54-year-old woman from Thalavur who tested positive on Thursday. She reached Thiruvananthapuram on May 19 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, by Rajadhani Express and from there reached Kollam on a special KSRTC service. Her sample was taken on May 25 at the Punalur Taluk Hospital and she was shifted to the Parippally hospital after she tested positive on May 28.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:14:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/300-samples-collected-from-risk-groups-in-kollam/article31698495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY