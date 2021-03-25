300 new COVID cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 March 2021 00:44 IST

The district reported 300 new COVID-19 cases and 180 recoveries on Wednesday, the district administration said.

In all, 2,016 people are currently under treatment for COVID-19. The death toll in the district, as per the latest available data, has touched 867. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, local transmission accounted for 230 cases. Meanwhile, 1,209 more people have been quarantined in the district as part of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of infection.

