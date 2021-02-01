300 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 February 2021 00:18 IST

Test positivity rate at 6.74%

The capital district recorded 300 COVID-19 cases and 382 recoveries as the caseload fell to 4,304 on Sunday.

While 4,447 people were subjected to testing during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 6.74%. Barring two imported cases, almost all the new cases have attributed to local transmission of the disease. The source of infection is unknown in 92 cases. Five health workers are among those who tested positive. According to official statistics, the death toll increased to 744 as on Saturday when two more recent deaths were attributed to the disease in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district administration placed 1,522 people under quarantine, while 1,385 others were permitted to discontinue isolation.