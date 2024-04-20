30 years on, eco-restoration of stream a success

April 20, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

In the midst of a sweltering summer, a stream long dormant in a tribal settlement within the Marayur Sandal division in Idukki has sprung back to life after a hiatus of 30 years. This remarkable transformation is credited to an eco-restoration initiative spearheaded by the Forest department in the area during the 2021-2024 period.

Forest department officials recount that the hills within the forest division of Kammalamkudi were once covered in grasslands with active water streams until 1990, prior to the introduction of Acacia mearnsii (black wattle) in the region. In 1980, the government planted black wattle across approximately 500 hectares of land. However, over time, the land became overrun by West Indian Lantana (Kongini) plants, inhibiting the growth of other exotic species and restricting access for animals.

Embarking on a trial endeavour in the 2021-22 period, the Forest department initiated an eco-restoration project supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and encompassing 38 hectares of land at Anchanattupara and another 60 hectors of land at Pothadi area under compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). “Exotic species were systematically removed, allowing natural grasses to flourish,” explained Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar. “With subsequent backing, the project has expanded, converting a total of 98 hectares of land into thriving natural grassland.”

In the locality, a once-active stream known as Kammalamkudy Thodu had vanished following the introduction of exotic species. However, post-eco-restoration, the stream has been rejuvenated, now releasing 6.5 litres of water per minute even in scorching temperatures, say officials.

“We erected a brushwood check dam along the stream, attracting various wildlife species for hydration,” Mr. Kumar said. “Since the conversion of hills into grassland, the area has witnessed an influx of diverse wildlife, including wild elephants and gaur.”

“Grasslands play a pivotal role in water absorption and redistribution through streams,” noted Mr. Kumar. “The resurgence of the stream underscores the success of our grassland eco-restoration efforts, despite the absence of summer rainfall.”

Surendran, tribal head of the Kammalamkudi settlement, recalled that the stream vanished after the proliferation of exotic species. “Once a thriving watercourse prior to the 1990s, its rejuvenation after years is truly remarkable,” he said.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran hailed the Kammalamkudi eco-restoration project as a model for safeguarding forests and wildlife by preserving grasslands. “Enhanced attention and resources must be allocated to similar eco-restoration initiatives within forests,” Mr. Jayachandran said. “By ensuring food and water sources within forested areas, we can mitigate wildlife intrusion into human settlements.”