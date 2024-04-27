30-year RI for 56-year-old man for raping minor

April 27, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Saturday sentenced a 56-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl after beating her mentally-challenged mother. The convict was also slapped with a fine of ₹30,000 by the court, and he will have to serve an additional eight-month imprisonment in case of default payment by the convict.

Special Judge R. Rekha found Raju, a native of Attingal, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the survivor, a Class V student, was subjected to rape by the convict when the student reached home during vacation in June 2022.

The convict also manhandled the mother before raping the survivor and threatened them with dire consequences if they disclose the incident to anyone. He also tried to sexually assault the student in the evening the same day, but they attacked the convict with stones. Later, the trauma faced by the 11-year-old survivor, came to light when another student in the government children’s home, where the survivor was studying during the time of the incident, shared a similar experience. Later, after being informed about the incident, the children’s home authorities complained to the police.