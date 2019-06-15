30-year old woman civil police officer dies after man sets her on fire

A 30-year old woman civil police officer (CPO) died after she was set ablaze by a man at Kanjipuzha near Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Pushkaran, a CPO with the Vallikunnam police station.

Alappuzha District Police Chief K.M. Tomy said that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the murder. “We have launched a probe and further details will be revealed later,” Mr. Tomy said.

Sources said that the victim was returning home after duty on a motorcycle when a man in another vehicle dashed her bike. Soumya, a mother of three children, fell on the road and the accused hacked her. He later poured petrol over the woman and set her on fire. The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m.

Sources further said that the accused had been identified as a police officer. However, his identity has not been officially revealed.