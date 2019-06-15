30-year old woman civil police officer dies after man sets her on fire

A 30-year old woman civil police officer (CPO) died after she was set ablaze by a man at Kanjipuzha near Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Soumya Pushkaran, a CPO with the Vallikunnam police station.
Alappuzha District Police Chief K.M. Tomy said that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the murder. “We have launched a probe and further details will be revealed later,” Mr. Tomy said.
Sources said that the victim was returning home after duty on a motorcycle when a man in another vehicle dashed her bike. Soumya, a mother of three children, fell on the road and the accused hacked her. He later poured petrol over the woman and set her on fire. The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m.
Sources further said that the accused had been identified as a police officer. However, his identity has not been officially revealed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor