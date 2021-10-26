30-year-old man from Kollam gets10-year imprisonment in POCSO case

The convict, who had reached the girl's village to meet his friend, broke into her house at night and attempted to assault the girl who had been lying with her mother. The incident happened in 2016

The Principal Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Special Court in Pathanamathitta on Tuesday awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man who had broken into a house and sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2016.

Pronouncing the judgement, the court found Sijo Raju (30) of Manchadimukku, Vadakkekara, Pattazhi, Kollam, guilty under IPC Section 452 (house trespass), Section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

As per the order, the accused should undergo five years imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹40,000 under Section 452. He is also sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 354, besides another term of three years and a fine of ₹25,000. The sentences under Section 363 and Section 366 shall run concurrently.

The incident pertained to a case registered by the Enathu police in 2016. The convict, who had reached the girl's village to meet his friend, broke into her house at night and attempted to assault the girl who had been lying with her mother.

The victim woke up and raised an alarm, but the accused had already fled the spot. He landed in police custody later.