30 under quarantine in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

11 March 2020 23:22 IST

Thirty people were put under house quarantine in view of the COVID-19 threat on Wednesday.

Officials said that 149 people, including 132 at their houses and 17 in hospitals, were under surveillance in the district.

Meanwhile, 73 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Results of samples collected from 18 people are pending, said a Health Department official.

The Health Department has urged all those returning from foreign countries not to conceal their travel history and to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

The public have been asked to avoid large gatherings.

Those who have returned from COVID-19-hit countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) or the control room, officials said.

Contact numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 0477 2239999 (district collectorate control room) and 0477 2251650 (District Medical Officer).