30 trains through Kerala cancelled

Poor patronage, Statewide lockdown cited as reasons

Railways have cancelled six unreserved MEMU express specials, 14 reserved daily specials and 10 fully reserved non-daily specials from May 8 to 31. Six other trains operating via Nagercoil, that comes under Thiruvananthapuram railway division, and Tirunelveli have been cancelled.

Alappuzha-Kollam daily special (06013), Kollam-Alappuzha (06014), Ernakulam Junction-Alappuzha (06015), Alappuzha- Ernakulam Junction (06016), Shoranur Junction-Ernakulam Junction (06017) and Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction (06018) are MEMU specials cancelled.

Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad special (06301) and its pairing train (06302) have been cancelled from May 8. Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad special (06303) is cancelled from May 8 to June 1 and its pairing train (06304) from May 8 to 31.

Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi special (06791) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Junction special (06347) and their pairing trains will be cancelled from May 8 to 31.