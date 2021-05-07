Kerala

30 trains through Kerala cancelled

Railways have cancelled six unreserved MEMU express specials, 14 reserved daily specials and 10 fully reserved non-daily specials from May 8 to 31. Six other trains operating via Nagercoil, that comes under Thiruvananthapuram railway division, and Tirunelveli have been cancelled.

Alappuzha-Kollam daily special (06013), Kollam-Alappuzha (06014), Ernakulam Junction-Alappuzha (06015), Alappuzha- Ernakulam Junction (06016), Shoranur Junction-Ernakulam Junction (06017) and Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction (06018) are MEMU specials cancelled.

Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad special (06301) and its pairing train (06302) have been cancelled from May 8. Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad special (06303) is cancelled from May 8 to June 1 and its pairing train (06304) from May 8 to 31.

Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi special (06791) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Junction special (06347) and their pairing trains will be cancelled from May 8 to 31.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 5:16:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/30-trains-through-kerala-cancelled/article34502969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY