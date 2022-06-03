30 test positive in Thrissur Police Academy 

June 03, 2022 19:53 IST

Institution declared COVID cluster

After a few months of hiatus, COVID-19 threat appears to grip Thrissur again. In all, 30 trainees of Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, near here, have tested positive for the disease. Following this, the academy has been declared as a COVID cluster. Training at the academy have been stopped for a week.

Training of women’s battalion and motor vehicles inspectors are currently going on at the academy. As the infected trainees were showing symptoms including fever, they were tested for COVID at the family health centre, Vilvattom. Those who were tested positive were shifted to the isolation ward at the academy. The remaining have been kept under observation.

The Health department is preparing their route map. VIPs, including the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police had attended a programme at the academy last week.

The Health department is worried about the fresh COVID-19 cases at a time when schools and colleges have been reopened after a long break. However, the Thrissur Pooram, which was attended by lakhs of people went without hiccups last month.