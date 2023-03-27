ADVERTISEMENT

30 start-ups from Kerala attend Convergence India Expo in Delhi

March 27, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Move to improve ties with investors, industry experts

The Hindu Bureau

Start-up representatives from the State along with the KSUM delegation at Convergence India Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looking for opportunities to connect with investors, industry experts, and potential clients, a contingent of 30 start-ups led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) are participating in the 30th edition of Convergence India Expo that began in New Delhi on Monday.

The three-day expo at Pragati Maidan showcases the latest technologies and innovations from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. The annual event intends to help the start-ups gain global visibility for their products and services, besides helping them keep abreast of the latest trends and technologies in the ICT industry.

Being a part of the Convergence India Expo 2023, which features conferences, workshops, and seminars that provide valuable insights into industry trends and best practices, is beneficial for start-ups in many ways, said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika. Participating in the expo will also help the start-ups gain global recognition and credibility, he said.

“By showcasing their products and services at a prestigious event like this, start-ups can enhance their reputation and build brand awareness. The KSUM’s initiative to take 30 start-ups to the expo is part of its efforts to support and promote the start-up ecosystem in India,” Mr. Anoop added.

The 2023 expo has 1,000 participants from 40 countries, over 200 start-ups from across India, and 100 senior speakers from governments and industries. Apart from providing a platform to network with peers, investors, and industry experts, the expo will help nascent firms identify partners and investors who can provide funding and support.

