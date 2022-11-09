30 schoolchildren injured as van overturns in Kannur

Driver lost control of vehicle while going uphill, say police

As many 30 schoolchildren sustained injuries when the van in which they were travelling overturned on Sreekandapuram-Irrity State Highway on Wednesday morning.

The police said the driver lost control of the vehicle while going uphill, resulting in the accident.

As many as 34 children from the Vayakkara Government UP School were travelling in the van at the time of the accident. They were rushed to a hospital and were discharged later. Officials of the Motor Vehicles Department inspected the scene of the accident.