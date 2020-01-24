30-member J&K team visits Eraviperoor

A 30-member team from Jammu Kashmir (J&K) that has been working for the cause of the common people has visited Eraviperoor grama panchayat in Thiruvalla taluk as part of its mission to learn the working models of local self-government institutions on Wednesday.

The team of retired Armed Forces personnel, led by Major Shravan, selected Eraviperoor for its two-day visit and case study in view of the local body’s excellent performance over the past nine years. Eraviperoor panchayat vice president N. Rajeev had visited J&K to take classes on the self-governance model in Kerala a year ago.

National award

The CPI(M)-led panchayat had bagged the prestigious National Award for Public Administration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago.

The J&K team visited the Community Health Centre at Othera, hitech anganwady, vegetable nursery, Ayruvedic hospital, Eraviperoor rice mill, cloth bag making unit, etc., in the panchayat limits on Wednesday.

The Community Health Centre (CHC) attached to the Health Department at Othera in Eraviperoor grama panchayat has bagged the Kayalap Award for best CHC in Pathanamthitta district in 2017.

The award has been instituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices at public health-care facilities.

The health centre at Othera is the first of its kind in the State to get ISO certification in 2015, besides winning the government’s Arogya Puraskar in 2014.

Sayam Prabha

The panchayat has also launched the Sayam Prabha project two years ago, extending a helping hand to all its senior citizens.

Eraviperoor houses 3,008 senior citizens above the age of 60 years and all of them, irrespective of their caste, religion or economic status, have been brought to the protective umbrella of the Sayam Prabha social welfare scheme, says Mr. Rajeev, who is the brains behind the project.

The local body had launched a free palliative care scheme for the poor and bagged the State government’s Health Award and Pain and Palliative Care Award in 2014-15.

The J&K team returned after its two-day visit of Eraviperoor on Thursday.