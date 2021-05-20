30 local bodies in Palakkad declared containment zones

Collector issues orders after areas reported over 10% TPR

The district administration will restrict the movement of people in 30 local bodies, including two municipalities, from Friday

in view of increasing COVID-19 cases.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, who is the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has ordered containment of the following local bodies after they reported more than 10 per cent test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19: Cherpulassery and Chittur-Thathamangalam municipalities, Agali, Alanallur, Chalissery, Erumayur, Eruthempathy, Kanjirapuzha, Kottopadam, Kumaramputhur, Kuthanur, Lakkidi-Perur, Mathur, Mundur, Nellaya, Nelliyampathy, Nenmara, Parali, Pattanchery, Perumatty, Polpully, Pookkottukavu, Puthukkode, Puthuppariyaram, Sreekrishnapuram, Thachanattukara, Thrikkadeeri, Vadakarappathy, Vadavannur, and Vandazhi panchayats.

Ms. Joshi has asked the station house officers of the respective police stations to work in tandem with the panchayat and municipal authorities to ensure closure of entries and exits from those local bodies. Only one entry and one exit will be allowed from those panchayats and municipalities.

Volunteers of rapid response teams will work to ensure that all families within the containment zones get food, groceries and

medicines. People in those areas were advised not to venture out for anything other than medical care and essential services. No relaxation in lockdown will be given in those areas.

Shops dealing in grocery and other essential goods will be allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only home delivery will be allowed, said an official press statement here on Thursday.

As many as 257 cases of COVID-19 protocol violation were reported in inspections carried out by sectoral magistrates in Palakkad on Wednesday. Thirty-nine sectoral magistrates were involved in the inspections.

Cases were registered against people for disobeying rules of physical distancing, wearing masks, sanitising hands, crowding, spitting in public, and working of shops after the specified time.

As many as 154 cases were registered in Palakkad on Wednesday in inspections conducted by the police. When 191 people were arrested, 112 vehicles were seized. As many as 625 people were fined for not wearing masks in public.