30 lakh Kudumbashree women go ‘Back to School’

November 28, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 30 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood group (NHGs) women participated in the Kudumbashree’s ‘Back to School’ women empowerment programme.

As many as 30,21,317 women became a part of the campaign on various days. Of the 3,14,557 NHGs in the State, 2,97,559 participated in it.

The maximum number of participants was from Thiruvananthapuram – 3,33,968. Palakkad and Malappuram districts were in second and third place with 3,28,350 and 3,17,899 participants, respectively.

In Wayanad that has only 27 Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs), participation was 99.25%. In Kasaragod that has 42 CDS, 1,29,476 of the 1,80,789 NHG members took part in the campaign.

Kudumbashree hopes to get the remaining 16 lakh NHG members to go ‘Back to School’ by December 10 so that all 46 lakh women in the Kudumbashree network get the training. For this, the women yet to become part of the programme in each CDS will be roped in during the four weekend holidays coming up. The CDSs are already gearing up for this.

‘Back to School’ was launched with the goal of women empowerment and strengthening the Kudumbashree network. Training is provided to the women in select schools on holidays. The campaign will conclude on December 10.

