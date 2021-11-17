30 injured as buses collide

KALPETTA

17 November 2021 22:14 IST

At least 30 persons were injured, four of them critically, as two private buses collided head-on on the Mananthavady-Kalpetta route at Cheengadi near the Veterinary Hospital Junction at Varadoor in the district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 1.50 p.m. as the driver of the bus, plying on the Kalpetta-Mananthavady route, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve, the police said.

Those injured were admitted to various private hospitals here.

