30 injured as bus overturns in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 25, 2022 18:12 IST

As many as 30 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a field at Manantheri Kavinmoola, near Koothaparamba, here on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way from Vannathimoola to Andaloorkavu in Thalassery. The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were shifted to hospitals at Koothaparamba and Thalassery.

