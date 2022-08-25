30 injured as bus overturns in Kannur
As many as 30 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a field at Manantheri Kavinmoola, near Koothaparamba, here on Wednesday.
The bus was on its way from Vannathimoola to Andaloorkavu in Thalassery. The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The injured were shifted to hospitals at Koothaparamba and Thalassery.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.