30 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

These include 13 contact cases

As many as 30 persons including an Excise officer and a health worker tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 13 persons contracted the disease through local contact while 10 persons had landed from abroad.

Seven persons had came from other States.

Meanwhile, the contact source of at least four cases were yet to be traced. The local transmission cases also included a 43-year-old Christian priest from Kuttoor and a 20-days-old kid from Vechoochira.

Discharged

At the same time, 62 persons were discharged from the various hospitals, bringing down the total number of active cases in the district to 256. The district currently has 7,343 persons under observation.