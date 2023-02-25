ADVERTISEMENT

30 differently abled couples to tie the knot at a social wedding in Alappuzha

February 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 30 differently abled couples will tie the nuptial knot at a social wedding ceremony at the Camelot convention centre at Pathirappally in Alappuzha here on Sunday. The ceremony titled ‘Parinayam’ is organised under the aegis of the Rotary International District 3211. Rotary officials said each couple would be provided one-sovereign gold chain, clothes and ₹30,000. After marriage, they will be given jobs based on their qualification, furniture and essentials for six months. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan, A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Alappuzha Municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, rotary district governor K. Babumon and others will attend the function.

