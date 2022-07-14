₹30-crore facility to replace Thripunithura iron bridge

Bridge over Andhakarathodu to be opened to traffic in a month

The State government has given administrative sanction for building a two-lane bridge costing ₹30 crore in the place of the narrow, dilapidated iron bridge in Thripunithura.

People of the locality and motorists have been demanding a new bridge instead of the old rickety one, to avoid travelling longer distance from Maradu to reach Thripunithura town.

Official sources said the PWD (Bridges wing) would build the 7.50-metre-wide bridge with footpaths on either side. The bridge’s design is ready, while the administrative sanction will be followed by technical sanction for the proposed structure. Minimal land might have to be acquired to ready approach roads. The old bridge, where traffic regulations are in place, will be demolished, they said.

In the meantime, the bridge over Andhakarathodu in the town will be opened to traffic in a month, they added. Inordinate delay and a young motorbike rider dying in an accident at the unmarked bridge site had led to a case being registered against PWD officials and the bridge’s contractor.