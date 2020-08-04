30 cases in Kollam, Minister tests negative

A total of 30 persons, including an officer of the District Jail and a health worker from Neendakara Taluk Hospital, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.
Among the fresh cases, 25 are contact ones, three are from abroad, and two are from Arunachal Pradesh and Telanagna.
Kollam currently has 9,002 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 30,370.
While 444 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 7,322 primary and 1,990 secondary contacts of the new COVID-19 cases. Minister K. Raju, who was under observation, tested negative along with two members of his staff. The district also reported 36 recoveries on Tuesday.
The district administration has formed a core committee for reviewing the functioning of COVID first-line treatment centres and issuing them required guidelines. District panchayat secretary, panchayat deputy director, Corporation secretary, NHM district project manager, Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator, and panchayat assistant director, will be the members of the committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath