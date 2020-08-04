30 cases in Kollam, Minister tests negative

A total of 30 persons, including an officer of the District Jail and a health worker from Neendakara Taluk Hospital, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 25 are contact ones, three are from abroad, and two are from Arunachal Pradesh and Telanagna.

Kollam currently has 9,002 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 30,370.

While 444 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 7,322 primary and 1,990 secondary contacts of the new COVID-19 cases. Minister K. Raju, who was under observation, tested negative along with two members of his staff. The district also reported 36 recoveries on Tuesday.

The district administration has formed a core committee for reviewing the functioning of COVID first-line treatment centres and issuing them required guidelines. District panchayat secretary, panchayat deputy director, Corporation secretary, NHM district project manager, Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator, and panchayat assistant director, will be the members of the committee.