30 cases in Alappuzha

10 August 2020 21:10 IST

The district reported 30 COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries on Monday.

Of the total fresh cases, 20 patients contracted the disease through contact. Seven who came from abroad and three from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the contact cases, four cases were reported from Haripad. Punnapra and Pattanakkad logged three cases each. Rest of the contact cases were from Krishnapuram (2), Purakkad (2), and one case each from Kanjikuzhy, Alappuzha, Kadakarappally, Chettikkad, Vechur and Cherthala.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1, 098.

Ward 10 in Punnapra North grama panchayat was declared as a containment zone.