Kerala

30 cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 30 COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries on Monday.

Of the total fresh cases, 20 patients contracted the disease through contact. Seven who came from abroad and three from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the contact cases, four cases were reported from Haripad. Punnapra and Pattanakkad logged three cases each. Rest of the contact cases were from Krishnapuram (2), Purakkad (2), and one case each from Kanjikuzhy, Alappuzha, Kadakarappally, Chettikkad, Vechur and Cherthala.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1, 098.

Ward 10 in Punnapra North grama panchayat was declared as a containment zone.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 9:11:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/30-cases-in-alappuzha/article32319630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story