30 bitten by lice in Idukki

December 12, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

A special medical camp was conducted at St Mary’s Church Ponnamala on Thursday

Sandeep Vellaram

Marks left by lice bite.

As many as 30 persons were bitten by lice of the hard tick species at Ponnamala near Nedumkandam in Idukki in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to health department officials, the members of six families, who came under the attack of lice, complained of itching and infection. Some people also reported bleeding that lasted for days.

Pattom Colony medical officer Dr. V.K. Prasanth said that people have been advised to take prevention against lice bite. “The families have been advised to contact the health department if they suffered with fever, headache, and body pain,” Dr. Prasanth said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was suspected the hard ticks transmitted from wild or domestic animals to humans. People have been advised to remove their clothes and take a shower before entering their homes. The workers should wear fully covered dress while at work,” Mr. Prasanth said, adding that use of neem oil can help prevent the attack.

A special medical camp was conducted at St Mary’s Church Ponnamala on Thursday.

A report has been submitted to the district medical officer alerting him about the situation in the area, he said. “We are monitoring the situation, especially cases of fever,” said the medical officer.

Nafeesa M, Assistant Professor (Entomology), Cardamom Research Station (CRS), Pampadumpara, told The Hindu that the “Ticks come under the class Arachnida. They are of two types — hard ticks and soft ticks. The specimen collected from the infected regions are larvae of hard ticks. There are four stages in life cycle: egg, larvae, nymph and adults,” Ms. Nafeesa said.

“Larvae, nymph, and adults need blood for their survival. Bloodsucking by ticks cause severe itching. They also act as a vector for some diseases,” Ms. Naseefa added.

According to sources, “ Hard ticks feed on the blood of wild animals like monkeys. But, they can bite humans too. They are vectors and may spread diseases like monkey fever from wild animals to humans. The presence of hard ticks were reported in the region last year also. But the number largely increased this year.”

Photo caption

Mavadi, Idukki: 12 December 2022: The hard tick attack suffered human body on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US