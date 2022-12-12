30 bitten by lice in Idukki

December 12, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

As many as 30 persons were bitten by lice of the hard tick species at Ponnamala near Nedumkandam in Idukki in recent days.

According to health department officials, the members of six families, who came under the attack of lice, complained of itching and infection. Some people also reported bleeding that lasted for days.

Pattom Colony medical officer Dr. V.K. Prasanth said that people have been advised to take prevention against lice bite. “The families have been advised to contact the health department if they suffered with fever, headache, and body pain,” Dr. Prasanth said.

“It was suspected the hard ticks transmitted from wild or domestic animals to humans. People have been advised to remove their clothes and take a shower before entering their homes. The workers should wear fully covered dress while at work,” Mr. Prasanth said, adding that use of neem oil can help prevent the attack.

A special medical camp was conducted at St Mary’s Church Ponnamala on Thursday.

A report has been submitted to the district medical officer alerting him about the situation in the area, he said. “We are monitoring the situation, especially cases of fever,” said the medical officer.

Nafeesa M, Assistant Professor (Entomology), Cardamom Research Station (CRS), Pampadumpara, told The Hindu that the “Ticks come under the class Arachnida. They are of two types — hard ticks and soft ticks. The specimen collected from the infected regions are larvae of hard ticks. There are four stages in life cycle: egg, larvae, nymph and adults,” Ms. Nafeesa said.

“Larvae, nymph, and adults need blood for their survival. Bloodsucking by ticks cause severe itching. They also act as a vector for some diseases,” Ms. Naseefa added.

According to sources, “ Hard ticks feed on the blood of wild animals like monkeys. But, they can bite humans too. They are vectors and may spread diseases like monkey fever from wild animals to humans. The presence of hard ticks were reported in the region last year also. But the number largely increased this year.”

Mavadi, Idukki: 12 December 2022: The hard tick attack suffered human body on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement.