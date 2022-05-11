30 affected by food poisoning
Kozhikode
As many as 30 persons, a majority of them children, were admitted to the Perambra Taluk Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.
They had participated in a marriage event held at Kayanna on May 8. Inspections are being held based on the suspicion that the beverages served at the event might have been adulterated. The condition of those admitted is not serious.
