30 ace bloggers to promote Kerala

Armed with the 200-odd Ambassadors of God’s Own Country generated from the international travel bloggers who participated in the six editions of Kerala Blog Express, Kerala Tourism is gearing up to host 30 ace domestic bloggers for the maiden Domestic Kerala Blog Express in March 2020.

Some of the top 60 travel bloggers from the country have thrown their hats in the ring for the unique online campaign aimed at increasing the footfalls.

Like the international ace bloggers, the selected 30 domestic bloggers will board a branded luxury bus – Kerala Blog Express for a two-week-long road journey that will take them from the southern part of the State to the north.

In the journey that will commence with the flagging off mostly from Thiruvananthapuram, the bloggers would instantly blog about Kerala; the first hand experience of the land, its nature-blessed destinations, cuisine and culture and the people.

Curated itinerary

‘A carefully curated itinerary will be prepared for the bloggers to get a full Kerala experience during their stay here. The Government has sanctioned ₹29.51 lakh for the maiden domestic bloggers trip”, official sources told The Hindu.

Instead of the online voting system that was depended to select the international bloggers, some of them world’s foremost travel writers, Kerala Tourism has decided to go for the recommendation system to shortlist the top 30 domestic bloggers as it did in the sixth edition for transparency and participation.

Kerala Tourism will bear the 80 per cent cost of the bloggers airfare to the State and back and the hospitality.

Over the years, Kerala Blog Express has created over 200 tourism ambassadors, who have documented their journeys, experiences, and memories across conventional, digital and social media platforms in different languages.