3 test positive in Kollam

Three persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kollam on Saturday. At present, the district has 13 active COVID-19 cases.
Among the three new cases, the first person reached Kerala on May 19 on a Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram special train and he was brought to Kollam on a KSRTC bus. The 58-year-old Thrikkadavur resident was in institutional quarantine and was later shifted to the Government Medical College (MCH), Parippally. A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Punalur and a 58-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram are the other positive cases.
Two centres in the district will now have TrueNat testing facilities that deliver faster results for coronavirus screening.
Nasopharyngeal swabs would be collected for the test and the reports would be ready in an hour, said District Medical Officer Dr R. Sreelatha. At present, the facility is available at the MCH and Kollam District Hospital. The Health Department has also started the first-phase pool testing of expatriates and persons from other States in connection with COVID-19 containment. Samples of all other passengers were collected after six persons who travelled on IX-538 Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram flight on May 16 tested positive in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism